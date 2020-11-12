UrduPoint.com
Chan Proposes Dialogue For Opposition, Treasury Benches To Remove Differences

Thu 12th November 2020

Chan proposes dialogue for opposition, treasury benches to remove differences

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Nadeem Afzal Chan on Thursday asked the opposition parties to go for dialogue to settle down current issues being faced by people and country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Nadeem Afzal Chan on Thursday asked the opposition parties to go for dialogue to settle down current issues being faced by people and country.

Talking to a private news channel, he lamented that the opposition leadership, instead of sitting with the incumbent government, approached the establishment for the redressal of their issues.

Chan accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders for maligning the national institutions when they were out of the power corridor otherwise, they admire.

In reply to a question, he proposed the opposition and treasury benches to remove their differences through dialogue.

More Stories From Pakistan

