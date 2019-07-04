Chan tells how Zardari’s tongue was cut in jail

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) Former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and spokesperson for Prime Minister Imran Khan, Nadeem Afzal Chan has said that Asif Ali Zardari was mistreated in jail during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

He said that Asif Zardari was shifted from one jail to another while his wife Benazir Bhutto was also kept in different jails.

He even said that Asif Zardari’s tongue was cut.

Chan said that then IG Rana Maqbool had cut Zardari’s tongue and he was rewarded with a Senate seat in return.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by a NAB team from his Islamabad residence hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected the PPP leader's bail plea June 10.

A two-member bench of the high court, comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, had allowed the anti-graft watchdog to arrest Zardari.

Asif Ali Zardari surrendered himself to a team of the NAB after IHC rejected Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur's his pre-arrest bail plea in the money laundering case.

The case pertains to suspicious transactions worth Rs4.4 billion allegedly carried out through a fictitious bank account. According to the prosecution, the account titled M/s A One International was fake and it received a sum of Rs4.4bn out of which Rs30m was paid to the Zardari Group at two different times.