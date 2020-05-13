Chan urges political parties to focus on agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Assistant Nadeem Afzal Chan urged all political parties to focus on agriculture sector, on Wednesday.

Talking to a private news channel he advised farmers to invest in other alternative crops of sugarcane such as cotton to strengthen the national economy as well as their own economic condition.

None of the previous governments focused on agriculture neither allocated big budget to support agro-industry of the country,he further said.

Pakistan being an agricultural country and most of the people were dependent upon agriculture,it was the reason the nation did not experience acute shortage of wheat in recent past, he stated.

While lamenting over the approach of PML-N leaders he said, the assembly session was supposed to be held to address the troubles of nation rather point scoring.