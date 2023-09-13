Chance of more monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Chances of more monsoon rains all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the coming Friday (Sept. 15) predicted by the Meteorology Department, an official of the department said here Wednesday.

In this connection, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a letter to all district administrations to stay alert and in view of heavy rains and winds, the district administration has been instructed to take precautionary measures, said DG, PDMA.

Director General PDMA also warned of fear of landslides in the upper districts of the province. Possibility of increase in water flow in local and rainfed rivers of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, and Abbottabad, he added.

He said urban flooding is also possible in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, and some areas due to rains.

He instructed the district administration to ensure the availability of small and large machinery and to monitor rain drains. In the event of a storm, people should stay away from power lines, dilapidated buildings and structures, signboards, and billboards.

He also instructs tourists and the local population in sensitive highlands to be aware of weather conditions and take precautionary measures.

He said in sensitive districts, the messages to the district administration should be conveyed to the local population in local languages.

He said in any emergency situation, all concerned agencies should be vigilant in maintaining road links and in case of road closure, alternative routes should be provided for traffic. Passengers should be warned in advance on provincial and national highways in sensitive areas.

The concerned authorities should transfer the people to the safe waiting areas in time besides ensuring the availability of emergency services personnel during this time, said DG PDMA.

Tourists should be informed about the weather situation and should take special precautions while traveling as a tourist, the DG PDMA said while advising the tourists. The emergency operation center of PDMA is fully operational and people should report any untoward incident on 1700.