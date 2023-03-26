UrduPoint.com

Chance Of Partly Cloudy In Most District Of KP: Met Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Chance of partly cloudy in most districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the Department of Meteorology said here on Sunday.

Thunderstorms are likely in the districts of Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner, Abbottabad, Khyber, Bajaur and Kohistan, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

He said during the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall was 59 mm in Ghalanai, Bajaur, 57 mm in Bannu and 46 mm in Risalpur, Landi Kotal 51mm, Kohat 29mm, Charat and Peshawar 26mm, while Takht Bhai 22mm was recorded.

The lowest temperature in Kalam was zero, Malam Jabba 2 and Parachinar 1 centigrade recorded, the official of the Meteorological Department said. He said Dir recorded 6 degrees, Chitral 8, Saidu Sharif 7 and Peshawar 12 degrees Celsius.

