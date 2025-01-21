Chancellor Directs Action Against Violent PU Students
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 11:52 PM
Punjab Governor/Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has directed disciplinary action against activists of a student organization involved in injuring three students in Punjab University
Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visited Punjab University here on Tuesday and met Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali.
Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab Governor said that incidents of violence in universities are not tolerable under any circumstances. He said that the Chancellor’s Office will provide full support for the establishment of a peaceful environment in universities. The Punjab Governor directed the Vice Chancellor to ensure legal action against students involved in violence. He said that a peaceful environment in universities is a guarantee of educational progress.
Vice Chancellor Punjab University Dr. Muhammad Ali said that the disciplinary committee at Punjab University has initiated action against those involved in the clashes. He said that in the first phase, nine students have been expelled from the university, while FIRs have been registered against three students involved in the incident. The Governor of Punjab said that the students studying in universities are like his sons and daughters.
He also inquired after the students injured in the Punjab University violence case.
General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza, Chaudhry Aslam Gul, Ahsan Rizvi, Faisal Mir, Sibt Hassan and students were present on the occasion.
