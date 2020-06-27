UrduPoint.com
Chances Of Drizzle At Night/morning In Karachi On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 11:16 PM

Chances of drizzle at night/morning in Karachi on Sunday

The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 35 to 37 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather with gusty winds are likely to prevail in eastern parts of Sindh. However, partly cloudy or cloudy condition with chances of drizzle are expected along the coast in the next 24 hours.

