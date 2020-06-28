Chances of drizzle at night/morning in Karachi on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of drizzle in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 35 to 37 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh. Partly cloudy or cloudy and humid conditions with chances of drizzle/light rain is expected along the coast in the next 24 hours.