Chances of drizzling at night/morning in Karachi on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of drizzling at night or morning in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 35 to 37 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot/very hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh. However partly cloudy/cloudy with chances of drizzling/light rain at isolated places is expected in Karachi & Thatta divisions in the next 24 hours.