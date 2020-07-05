Chances of dust/thunderstorm-rain likely in Karachi on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of dust/thunderstorm-rain in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 and 29 to 31, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts the province. However, hot and humid with chances of dust-thunderstorm/rain may likely to occur at isolated places in Larkana, Sukkur divisions and Badin,Tharparkar, Dadu districts, whereas, partly cloudy and humid with chances of drizzle/ light rain is expected along the coast in the next 24 hours.