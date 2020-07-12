Chances of light rain at night/morning in Karachi on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of drizzle/light rain at night or morning in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 33 to 35 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot/very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in most parts of province. However dust raising winds are expected in Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad, while partly cloudy & windy with chances of light rain/ drizzle is expected along the coast in the next 24 hours.