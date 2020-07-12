UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chances Of Light Rain At Night/morning In Karachi On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Chances of light rain at night/morning in Karachi on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of drizzle/light rain at night or morning in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 33 to 35 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot/very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in most parts of province. However dust raising winds are expected in Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad, while partly cloudy & windy with chances of light rain/ drizzle is expected along the coast in the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives Nahyan bin Mubarak&#039;s c ..

14 minutes ago

Mabkhout carries UAE’s renewed World Cup hopes: ..

44 minutes ago

Child Safety Department hosts childcare experts in ..

1 hour ago

Three startups win contest to ramp up Dubai’s ne ..

1 hour ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to fly 6 routes from Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from King Salma ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.