Chances of light rain in Capital during next 24hours:PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD)Thursday forecast chances of light rain in Capital during next 24 hours.

While very cold in Northern areas and North Balochistan,a MET office reported.

However, rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Dense fog is likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Forecast hallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -11, Gupis -10, Astore, Kalam, Quetta -09, Bagrote -08, Skardu, Parachinar -07, Hunza and Malam Jabba -05.