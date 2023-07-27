Chances of more rains with thunder in all districts of KP: Met Office

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Chance of more rains with thunder in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, said Meteorological Department on Thursday.

There is chance of heavy rain in the evening in Peshawar city, the Met official said, adding, "The minimum temperature of Peshawar is 35 centigrade.

In the last 20 hours, the heaviest rainfall was reported in Abbottabad is 87 mm, 48 mm rain in Bajaur, 45 mm in Buner, 39 mm in Malam Jabba, the official said.

In the others areas including 6mm in Saidu Sharif, 6mm in Cherat, 5mm in Balakot, 3mm in Timurgarh, 2mm in Tira, 2mm in Kohistan, while Peshawar recorded 1mm of rain, Meteorological Department said, adding, rains are likely to continue intermittently till Sunday.