Open Menu

Chances Of More Rains With Thunder In All Districts Of KP: Met Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Chances of more rains with thunder in all districts of KP: Met Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Chance of more rains with thunder in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, said Meteorological Department on Thursday.

There is chance of heavy rain in the evening in Peshawar city, the Met official said, adding, "The minimum temperature of Peshawar is 35 centigrade.

In the last 20 hours, the heaviest rainfall was reported in Abbottabad is 87 mm, 48 mm rain in Bajaur, 45 mm in Buner, 39 mm in Malam Jabba, the official said.

In the others areas including 6mm in Saidu Sharif, 6mm in Cherat, 5mm in Balakot, 3mm in Timurgarh, 2mm in Tira, 2mm in Kohistan, while Peshawar recorded 1mm of rain, Meteorological Department said, adding, rains are likely to continue intermittently till Sunday.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Saidu Kohistan Buner Balakot Sunday All Rains

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed ..

Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

4 minutes ago
 UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

19 minutes ago
 Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear ..

Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear skin

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh ..

Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

49 minutes ago
 President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on ..

President of Arab Parliament offers condolences on passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Z ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show lead ..

COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show leadership on climate change mitig ..

2 hours ago
UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from ..

UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from decaying tanker FSO Safer off ..

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several ..

PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several development projects in Gwadar

2 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers condolences over Royal Saudi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer f ..

UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer for Saeed bin Zayed

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

4 hours ago
 Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan