Chances of rain at isolated places: Met dept

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)has indicated chances of rain-wind/thundershower at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and northeast Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over western and upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir ,Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Kasur and Tharparkar.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 51 mm, Kalam 04, Chitral 03, Drosh 02, Balakot 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 28, Garhi Dupatta 02, Muzaffarabad 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 26, Babusar 13, Gilgit 12, Chilas 07, Astore 01, Punjab: Murree 14, Kasur 02, Sindh: Mithi and Nagar Parker 03mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 39 C, Dalbandin, Noor Pur Thal and Bahawalnagar 38 C.