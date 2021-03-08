Chances of rain likely in Capital during next 24 hours: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Monday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain during evening/ night during next 24 hours.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country, a MET office reported.

However mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country whereas, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during evening/night.

Rain occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Snowfall is also recorded in Kalam during this period. The weather remained dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall recorded in (mm): Dir 12, Pattan 10, Kalam, Malam Jabba 07, Balakot 05, Kakul 04 Syed Sharif, Darosh 03, Chilas, Takht Bai 02 Mir Khani 01, Punjab Kasur 06, Murree 04, Islamabad (City 12, Airport, Saidpur, Golra 02), Gilgit Baltistan Astor 02, Kashmir Rawalkot 14, Muzaffarabad (City) , Airport 08), Kotli 04, Garhi Dupatta 02 Snowfall recorded in (Inch): Kalam 0.5.

The minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -06, Kalam -02, Astore, Malam jabba 00.