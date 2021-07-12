Chances of rain likely in Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Chances of rain-wind, thundershower and gusty winds in Islamabad, Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan-Baltistan, Balochistan and Sindh during next 24 hours, Met Office Islamabad forecast on Monday. It said heavy rainfalls are also expected in Upper Punjab, Kashmir and Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at isolated places during the period.

A strong Monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

The rainfall in mm was recorded in Punjab as 198 and 123 in Sialkot Airport and City respectively, 98 in Noorpur Thal, Jhelum, 92 in Jhang, 70 in Mangla, 67 in Narowal, 63 in Gujrat, 60 in Toba Tek Singh, 50 in Mandi Bahauddin, 57 in Gujranwala, 36 in Hafizabad, 34 and 20 in Lahore Airport and City respectively, 26 in Kasur, 21 in Murree, 20 in Chakwal, 20 and 09 in Chaklala and Shamsabad areas of Rawalpindi respectively, 08, 07, 06 and 04 in Bokra, Saidpur, Zero Point and Golra areas of Islamabad respectively, 12 in Joharabad, 06 in Faisalabad, 04 in Sargodha City, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 175 in Kakul, 104 in Saidu Sharif, 50 in Malam Jabba, 39 in Balakot, 20 and 10 in Lower and Upper Dir respectively, 10 in Bannu, 06 in Mirkhani, Kashmir; 41 in Kotli, 18 in Garhi Dupatta, 09 and 05 in Muzaffarabad City and Airport respectively, 07 in Rawalakot, Sindh; 49 in Islamkot, 35, 32, 28,19 and 16 in Gulshan Hadid, PAF Faisal, Saadi Town, Landi and University Road areas of Karachi respectively, 29 in Mirpur Khas, 28 in Hyderabad, 19 in Chacharo, 15 in Chhor, 12 in Nagarparker, 11 in Thatta and Mithi, 06 in Tando Jam and Diplo, 03 in Badin, Gilgit-Baltistan; 06 in Bagrote, 02 in Bunji, Balochistan; 31 in Kalat, 10 in Panjgur and 02 in Zhob.

Maximum temperature recorded in C was 47 in Nokkundi, 46 in Dalbandin, Jacobabad and Sibbi.