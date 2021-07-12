UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chances Of Rain Likely In Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:11 PM

Chances of rain likely in Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh

Chances of rain-wind, thundershower and gusty winds in Islamabad, Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan-Baltistan, Balochistan and Sindh during next 24 hours, Met Office Islamabad forecast on Monday. It said heavy rainfalls are also expected in Upper Punjab, Kashmir and Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at isolated places during the period

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Chances of rain-wind, thundershower and gusty winds in Islamabad, Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan-Baltistan, Balochistan and Sindh during next 24 hours, Met Office Islamabad forecast on Monday. It said heavy rainfalls are also expected in Upper Punjab, Kashmir and Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at isolated places during the period.

A strong Monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

The rainfall in mm was recorded in Punjab as 198 and 123 in Sialkot Airport and City respectively, 98 in Noorpur Thal, Jhelum, 92 in Jhang, 70 in Mangla, 67 in Narowal, 63 in Gujrat, 60 in Toba Tek Singh, 50 in Mandi Bahauddin, 57 in Gujranwala, 36 in Hafizabad, 34 and 20 in Lahore Airport and City respectively, 26 in Kasur, 21 in Murree, 20 in Chakwal, 20 and 09 in Chaklala and Shamsabad areas of Rawalpindi respectively, 08, 07, 06 and 04 in Bokra, Saidpur, Zero Point and Golra areas of Islamabad respectively, 12 in Joharabad, 06 in Faisalabad, 04 in Sargodha City, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 175 in Kakul, 104 in Saidu Sharif, 50 in Malam Jabba, 39 in Balakot, 20 and 10 in Lower and Upper Dir respectively, 10 in Bannu, 06 in Mirkhani, Kashmir; 41 in Kotli, 18 in Garhi Dupatta, 09 and 05 in Muzaffarabad City and Airport respectively, 07 in Rawalakot, Sindh; 49 in Islamkot, 35, 32, 28,19 and 16 in Gulshan Hadid, PAF Faisal, Saadi Town, Landi and University Road areas of Karachi respectively, 29 in Mirpur Khas, 28 in Hyderabad, 19 in Chacharo, 15 in Chhor, 12 in Nagarparker, 11 in Thatta and Mithi, 06 in Tando Jam and Diplo, 03 in Badin, Gilgit-Baltistan; 06 in Bagrote, 02 in Bunji, Balochistan; 31 in Kalat, 10 in Panjgur and 02 in Zhob.

Maximum temperature recorded in C was 47 in Nokkundi, 46 in Dalbandin, Jacobabad and Sibbi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Road Saidpur Hyderabad Gujrat Zhob Kasur Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Saidu Gujranwala Sialkot Mirpur Khas Jacobabad Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Mandi Bahauddin Narowal Toba Tek Singh Thatta Badin Dir Kalat Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Dalbandin Kotli Panjgur Noorpur Thal Gulshan Balakot Garhi Dupatta Tando Jam From Airport

Recent Stories

CS for collective efforts to make KPL successful

42 seconds ago

Ashab outplays Noor in PSA Satellite Tournament

43 seconds ago

US Says Destroyer Asserted Navigation Rights After ..

45 seconds ago

52 shopkeepers arrested over violation of Corona S ..

49 seconds ago

COVID-19 Measures Contributing to Largest Increase ..

17 minutes ago

Flash flood enters in Ayub Teaching Hospital

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.