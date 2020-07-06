Chances of rain with a few heavy falls likely in Karachi on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast hot and humid weather with chances of rain/thunderstorm in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 38 to 40 and 29 to 31, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather with chances of dust/thunderstorm-rain, with a few heavy falls, are likely to occur at a number of places in Karachi, Thatta, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions, while at isolated places in Sukkur, Shaheed Banazirabad and Larkana divisions in the next 24 hours.