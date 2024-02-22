Chances of rains, snowfall in upper parts of KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Chance of rain in Kohistan, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Kurram’s plains area along with snowfall on mountains, the officials of the Meteorological Department said here on Thursday.

When contacted the official of the Met Office disclosed that the weather will remain dry and cold in other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and during the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature in Kalam was recorded as minus 13 degrees Celsius.

The temperatures in the other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Minus 4 in Dir and Malam Jabba, Minus 3 in Chitral and Minus 1 in Drosh, the official of the Department of Meteorology said.

He said in Kakol and Balakot 1, Parachinar 2, Peshawar 5 and Takhtbhai 4 Celsius recorded and during the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall was recorded in Kakul 13 mm and Balakot 6 mm.