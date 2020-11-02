UrduPoint.com
Chances Of Smog To Increase In Federal Capital: PMD Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:50 PM

Chances of smog to increase in Federal Capital: PMD Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik Monday said in coming days chances of smog 'Air Quality Index' (AQI) would increase in Federal capital.

He said that smog would may increase around 200-250(AQI) in capital which considered to be in unhealthy trend.

He underlined the need that people should follow the SOP's while going outside as it directly effects on the lungs.

Adding that Lahore,Faisalabad and its adjoining areas having intense smog due to vehicle pollution and industrial pollution comparatively other areas.

He said those allergies patients try to be more careful during the coming days as it would be more harmful to them.

"I urged the authorities concerned to take preventive measures to deal up with the coming situation,"he added.

