Chances of thunderstorm in Multan in 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The local Met office on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather with the chances of thunderstorm and rain in the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded on Thursday as 34.

3 degree centigrade and 24.8 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 88 per cent at 8 am and 59 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:51 am and set at 18:37 pm tomorrow.