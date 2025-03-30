Chand Raat Craze: The allure of bangles, henna marks climax of Eid shopping in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) A vibrant and bustling scene unfolded across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially Peshawar as girls, accompanied by their families, rushed to bangles and henna stalls on the eve of Eidul Fitr celebrations.

The shops, adorned with colourful buntings and lights, have become the focal point of excitement as the city inches closer to Eid.

The peak of shopping activity kicked off after Iftari, with young girls flocking to the stalls to buy shiny bangles, vibrant clothes, perfumes, and matching footwear, all in preparation for the joyous occasion.

On Chand Raat, it’s clear that the spirit of celebration has gripped the city. In the heart of Peshawar, particularly in the Cantonment and bustling markets of Jinnah Market, a flood of women and girls created a colourful tapestry, making it impossible to ignore the high demand for traditional Eid accessories.

The henna and bangle stalls, now a permanent fixture in many markets, were brimming with excitement as shoppers eagerly explored a dazzling array of bangles in every colour imaginable.

Malaika Bibi, 12, who was shopping at Jinnah Market with her father, shared her excitement with APP and said "shopping for bangles and henna always doubles the joy of Eid. I’ve bought bangles and clothes, and I’ll be back on Chand Raat to decorate my hands with henna."

For Malaika and many others girls, the tradition of spending the entire night of Chand Raat visiting markets with friends, buying accessories, and decorating hands with intricate henna designs is a cherished ritual.

Henna tattoos have also gained popularity in the markets, offering an easy-to-use alternative for those who want to join in the festive fun without the traditional application process.

The temporary tattoos, which are easily removable, are becoming a trend, especially among younger girls eager to embrace the Eid celebrations in a modern way.

The hustle and bustle of shopping for Eid essentials is reaching a fever pitch.

Peshawar’s streets and markets are filled with a wide variety of foreign and local products. International brands of cosmetics like Wella, Lakme, and Jordana, along with popular clothing lines such as Lee, Wrangler, and Bazoo, have also made their mark in the city.

Hayatabad shopping malls, Tipu Sultan Road, Peshawar Trade Centre, Shaheen and Meena bazaars, and the Qissa Khwani area are among the hotspots that have seen a surge in local and foreign goods, making it easier for shoppers to find trendy items not available in the past.

However, as much as the festive spirit is alive, many shoppers have expressed concerns over rising prices, which they feel have placed a strain on the purchasing power of the lower-income and salaried classes.

Despite these challenges, the rush to get ready for Eid is palpable as the excitement builds to a crescendo in Peshawar, with many expected to come out in full force on Chand Raat.

With the markets brimming with shoppers and excitement in the air, Peshawar is undoubtedly gearing up for an unforgettable Eid celebration.