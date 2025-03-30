Chand Raat Craze: The Allure Of Bangles, Henna Marks Climax Of Eid Shopping In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) A vibrant and bustling scene unfolded across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially Peshawar as girls, accompanied by their families, rushed to bangles and henna stalls on the eve of Eidul Fitr celebrations.
The shops, adorned with colourful buntings and lights, have become the focal point of excitement as the city inches closer to Eid.
The peak of shopping activity kicked off after Iftari, with young girls flocking to the stalls to buy shiny bangles, vibrant clothes, perfumes, and matching footwear, all in preparation for the joyous occasion.
On Chand Raat, it’s clear that the spirit of celebration has gripped the city. In the heart of Peshawar, particularly in the Cantonment and bustling markets of Jinnah Market, a flood of women and girls created a colourful tapestry, making it impossible to ignore the high demand for traditional Eid accessories.
The henna and bangle stalls, now a permanent fixture in many markets, were brimming with excitement as shoppers eagerly explored a dazzling array of bangles in every colour imaginable.
Malaika Bibi, 12, who was shopping at Jinnah Market with her father, shared her excitement with APP and said "shopping for bangles and henna always doubles the joy of Eid. I’ve bought bangles and clothes, and I’ll be back on Chand Raat to decorate my hands with henna."
For Malaika and many others girls, the tradition of spending the entire night of Chand Raat visiting markets with friends, buying accessories, and decorating hands with intricate henna designs is a cherished ritual.
Henna tattoos have also gained popularity in the markets, offering an easy-to-use alternative for those who want to join in the festive fun without the traditional application process.
The temporary tattoos, which are easily removable, are becoming a trend, especially among younger girls eager to embrace the Eid celebrations in a modern way.
The hustle and bustle of shopping for Eid essentials is reaching a fever pitch.
Peshawar’s streets and markets are filled with a wide variety of foreign and local products. International brands of cosmetics like Wella, Lakme, and Jordana, along with popular clothing lines such as Lee, Wrangler, and Bazoo, have also made their mark in the city.
Hayatabad shopping malls, Tipu Sultan Road, Peshawar Trade Centre, Shaheen and Meena bazaars, and the Qissa Khwani area are among the hotspots that have seen a surge in local and foreign goods, making it easier for shoppers to find trendy items not available in the past.
However, as much as the festive spirit is alive, many shoppers have expressed concerns over rising prices, which they feel have placed a strain on the purchasing power of the lower-income and salaried classes.
Despite these challenges, the rush to get ready for Eid is palpable as the excitement builds to a crescendo in Peshawar, with many expected to come out in full force on Chand Raat.
With the markets brimming with shoppers and excitement in the air, Peshawar is undoubtedly gearing up for an unforgettable Eid celebration.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025
UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..
RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..
Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders
UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chand Raat Craze: The allure of bangles, henna marks climax of Eid shopping in KP6 minutes ago
-
DPO orders action against wheelie-doers6 minutes ago
-
ICT admin ramps up anti-begging crackdown ahead of Eid, 91 held56 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police deploys 3,500 officers for Eid security, 500 for traffic management56 minutes ago
-
Professor Abid Jamil emphasizes healthcare improvements during Ayub Medical Institution visit56 minutes ago
-
12 'criminals' arrested1 hour ago
-
Trend of chand raat shopping still alive, carries great significance even today1 hour ago
-
Unity essential to combat terrorism: Khurram Dastgir1 hour ago
-
Rajjar Methai among other traditional sweets attract people in droves on eve of Eidul Fitr in KP2 hours ago
-
KP set to launch Safe City Project2 hours ago
-
Situation returns to normal in Thailand after earthquake, all flights operating: Envoy2 hours ago
-
Over 52,000 animals vaccinated against FMD in Lodhran3 hours ago