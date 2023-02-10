Chandio urges all political parties to play role in resolving national issues

Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio said on Friday that all political parties should play their role in resolving national issues despite all political differences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio said on Friday that all political parties should play their role in resolving national issues despite all political differences.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government and the opposition should come up with a plan to resolve economic and political crises for the sake of the country.

He said the Imran Khan-led government had signed the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on tough conditions and then itself violated its provisions, while the present government had no option but to renegotiate for the revival of the economy.

He added that the PTI government did nothing for the welfare of the common people during its tenure as it did not initiate a single mega project during its four-year tenure.

To a question regarding the general elections, he said that elections would be held on time and the government would complete its tenure.