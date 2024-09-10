Chandio urges all political parties to work for economic prosperity of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Maula Bakhsh Chandio on Tuesday urged all the political parties to work

for economic prosperity of Pakistan.

All the political issues must be resolved through negotiations, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on arrest of Opposition members on violation of code of conduct, he said, it is a regrettable incident

but this culture was promoted by the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), during their period of tenure of government.

He suggested all the political parties including Opposition to sit on the table and initiate dialogue for resolving political issues.

There is a dire need to strengthen Pakistan’s economy, he said adding that we should work for political stability and strengthening democratic system to achieve the development goals.

In reply to a question about talks with PTI to melt down political heat, he said PPP and PML-N leaders have invited PTI on many occasions to sit for talks but the PTI rejected the dialogue offer. All the political parties including Opposition should brush aside personal interest to make this country a prosperous state, he said.