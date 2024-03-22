Open Menu

Chandka Medical College Starts Trees Plantation Week

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024

On the Instructions of Vice Chancellor of SMBB University Dr. Nusrat Shah a tree plantation week started in the university in collaboration with Higher Education Commission Green Youth Moment Club & Forest Department Sindh on Friday

On this occasion, Principal Chandka Medical College Professor Dr. Zameer Ahmed Soomro said if we failed to plant 20% of trees on earth then all living things will be in danger.

On this occasion, Principal Chandka Medical College Professor Dr. Zameer Ahmed Soomro said if we failed to plant 20% of trees on earth then all living things will be in danger.

He said for the first time we have established a plant nursery in Chandka College.

Vice-Principal Dr. Shahid Hussain Soomro said that the only solution to the rapidly increasing environmental pollution is plantation.

Earlier, Principal of Chandka Medical College Professor Dr Zameer Ahmed Soomro inaugurated campaign tree plantation along with former and under study students of Chandka Medical college and large number of studentsy members and employees were participated.

