Chandni Chowk Flyover Market: A New Hub For Traditional Delicacies During Ramzan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Chandni Chowk Flyover Market: A new hub for traditional delicacies during Ramzan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) As the holy month of Ramzan unfolds, the newly established food street under the Chandni Chowk Flyover has become a bustling hub for food lovers, offering a diverse range of traditional Pakistani delicacies.

Open throughout the night until Sehr and Aftar, this market caters to both locals and visitors seeking authentic flavors and a vibrant dining experience.

Speaking to APP, visitor Masood Ch expressed his excitement about the food street, calling it a paradise for food enthusiasts. “It is a perfect place for those who enjoy dishes like siri paye, bong, nali nihari, beef nihari, chicken chaney, anda channa, harisa, halwa puri, Punjabi khoya kulfi, makhan paarey, fresh milk, yoghurt, lassi, and hot naan,” he said.

Among the nearly 30 food vendors setting up stalls, some of the most popular eateries include Lahore 0 Kilometer, Phajja de Paye, Naan Centre, Lassi, and Chicken Tawa. Many visitors have praised the market as a more spacious, less crowded, and family-friendly alternative to the historic Kartarpura Food Street in Rawalpindi.

On this occasion, visitor Sabir Hussain remarked, “It is wonderful to see Rawalpindi residents now able to enjoy the traditional foods of Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Gujrat, and Lala Musa all in one place. The experience is truly amazing for families, who can indulge in their favorite dishes without traveling far.”

While the new Chandni Chowk market gains popularity, Kartarpura Food Street remains an iconic part of Rawalpindi’s food culture. Once a bustling Sikh neighborhood and commercial hub in the 19th century, Kartarpura has transformed into a major food destination, famous for its nihari, siri paye, and lassi.

Many vendors from Lahore and Gujranwala continue to bring their expertise to the area, serving fresh, yogurt-based lassi—a staple of iftar and suhoor meals, particularly during Ramzan in warmer months.

With Ramzan in full swing, both the Chandni Chowk Food Market and Kartarpura Food Street offer an unparalleled culinary experience, blending history, tradition, and the rich flavors of Pakistan’s diverse regional cuisine.

