Chandni Chowk Food Street: From Rawalpindi To National Culinary Hub, Celebrating Pakistan’s Rich Food Heritage
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) In an age dominated by fast food chains and global flavors, Rawalpindi’s Chandni Chowk Food Street has found a unique way to celebrate the heart and soul of Pakistan’s culinary traditions.
With iconic dishes like Lahori Siri Paye, Gujranwala BBQ, and Abid Chatkhara’s Tawa Pieces, the food street has blossomed into a vibrant cultural landmark, drawing food lovers from all corners of the region.
This fusion of tradition and modernity has captivated food enthusiasts eager to explore the diverse, rich flavors of Pakistan. Each food stall represents a different city’s culinary heritage, breathing new life into classic dishes.
What was once a local attraction has now become a national destination, attracting not only locals but also visitors from other cities and even foreign nationals.
Among the many renowned food stalls, Bhola Nahari Wala from Landa Bazaar, Raja Ka Dhaba—run by an inspiring woman—and Asal Lahori Fried Chana stand out. Other crowd favorites include Kala Khan Nihari Kartarpura, Gama Ji Refreshment Center, Hafiz Khoye Walay Chana, and Lala Afzal Food Point, each offering a taste of the nation’s authentic flavors.
The food street is a true celebration of Pakistan’s culinary diversity. Visitors are particularly enchanted by the rich, home-style flavors served in a welcoming, traditional atmosphere.
Shah Nawaz, a delighted visitor, shared, “The food here is exceptional—not only in taste but also in the traditional ambiance that makes the dining experience feel so special.” Chandni Chowk Food Street has quickly become a favorite destination for families, children, and elderly citizens.
The street offers a wide array of traditional delights while ensuring modern facilities for a comfortable dining experience, making it the perfect spot for all age groups to enjoy. In the face of the parking congestion and traffic challenges in Rawalpindi’s inner city and Kartarpura, this food street has proven to be a refreshing alternative.
The cleanliness and security arrangements are highly praised by visitors, as Abdullah, a local citizen, noted: “The management here is outstanding.
Cleanliness is a top priority, and the ample seating space is a great advantage for visitors.” Naila, a homemaker, described her visit as a cultural immersion: “It feels like stepping into a grand festival, where you can taste the flavors of different regions of Pakistan all in one place.” Even the youngest visitors have found joy here. Ibrahim, a 12-year-old who came specifically for the famous kulfi, said, “The khoya kulfi here is incredible! I’ve never tasted anything like it before.
”
Bushra, visiting with her family, echoed similar sentiments: “The environment here is so family-friendly. We had Lahori Nihari and Siri Paye, and everything was absolutely delicious.” Tariq, a businessman, reflected on the broader impact of the food street: “This place is not just a wonderful recreational spot for the community, but it’s also boosting local businesses.
We need more projects like this to promote traditional cuisine and culture.” The food street has provided a significant boost to local vendors, who are seeing a surge in interest from food lovers. The vendors are equally appreciative of the opportunity to showcase their culinary expertise.
The female vendor behind Raja Ka Dhaba shared her experience: “The response here has been overwhelming. I serve traditional dishes like palak paneer, wheat flour paratha, tea, fries, and other desi favorites.
People really appreciate the homemade flavors.” Phajja Siri Paye Wala, hailing from Shahi Mohalla, Lahore, takes immense pride in sharing his family’s rich culinary heritage: “We come from the famous paya sellers of Lahore, known worldwide for our unique taste.
It’s an honor to bring our authentic Lahori flavors to Rawalpindi, and we’re thrilled by the positive public response.” Similarly, Shakeel Lahori Chana, originally based in Ghauri Town, Islamabad, is delighted with the newfound popularity. “People love our chana and tawa chicken.
This food street has given us a fantastic opportunity to reach a wider audience, and the response from food enthusiasts has been heartwarming.” With its perfect blend of traditional flavors, modern amenities, and a lively atmosphere, Chandni Chowk Food Street has firmly established itself as a must-visit destination for food lovers.
It continues to serve as a beautiful reminder of Pakistan’s rich culinary heritage, while offering a contemporary experience that appeals to all generations. Chandni Chowk Food Street in Rawalpindi is a joint effort of the district administration and traders, established to provide citizens with high-quality and diverse food options during Ramazan.
Located under the Chandni Chowk flyover, it is considered an alternative to Kartarpura Food Street, where the aroma of various dishes fills the air. The food street offers a safe and pleasant environment for families and women, who visit during nighttime for sehri and enjoy a variety of delicious meals. It is believed that this food street will continue to operate even after Ramazan.
