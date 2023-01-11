UrduPoint.com

Changaiz Khan Apprises RPO About Sufferings Of Hazro Vegetable Growers

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Changaiz Khan apprises RPO about sufferings of Hazro vegetable growers

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Vice Chairman Chief Minister Complaint Cell Rawalpindi, Changaiz Khan on Tuesday apprised Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Nasir Mehmood Satti about the sufferings, humiliation and inconvenience of the vegetable growers especially by the police and traffic police officials deputed at the entry points.

Khan during the meeting with RPO, presented a detail briefing, in which, he pointed out that around one hundred vehicles from Hazro daily visit Rawalpindi district through GT road and motorway especially Islamabad fruit and vegetable market to supply vegetables produced in the area and face sufferings, humiliation and inconvenience at the hands of police officials deputed at the pickets established at the entry points.

The RPO was informed that the vegetable growers face inconvenience on the pretext of "checking" at different pickets on daily basis and some of the officials also extort illegal gratifications from them on daily, weekly and monthly basis through different pretexts.

He urged the RPO to direct concerned staff to make arrangements to check wheat and flour smuggling to various parts of KP from Hazro through designated and secret routes especially through River Indus.

On the occasion, RPO assured him that all-out arrangements would be made by police to check the wheat and flour smuggling besides grievances of the wheat and flour growers would be addressed accordingly.

