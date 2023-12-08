Open Menu

Change In Attitudes Need Of Time To Eliminate Harassment Culture: Fauzia Viqar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Change in attitudes need of time to eliminate harassment culture: Fauzia Viqar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Bahria University, Islamabad here on Friday organized an awareness seminar on ‘Elimination of Harassment’ as part of the Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH) 16 Days of Activism campaign. Ms. Fauzia Viqar, Federal Ombudsperson was the chief guest at the event.

The seminar began with a presentation delivered by Ms. Meher Jamy, Law Officer FOSPAH on the mandate and performance of FOSPAH. In particular, Ms. Meher informed the audience about the types of harassment actionable by FOSPAH, the procedure followed in complaints of harassment and the recently launched helpline of FOSPAH which now allows persons aggrieved of harassment to access relevant information via call and WhatsApp.

In her address, Fauzia Viqar apprised the audience about the poor gender indicators prevailing in Pakistan across four key categories, namely, economic participation and opportunity; political empowerment; health and survival; and educational attainment. She noted that Pakistan has a low female labour force participation of around 23 percent, the Primary causes of which are the absence of a conducive working environment and the pervasive harassment of women in public transportation.

In the question answer session that followed the students mainly inquired about the initiatives that FOSPAH is taking to eradicate harassment and the protections that it offers to complainants from adverse actions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Poor Women Event From WhatsApp Labour

Recent Stories

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up ..

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up Lahore, Dec 9-10!

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

7 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

16 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

16 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

17 hours ago
Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

17 hours ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

17 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

17 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

17 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

17 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan