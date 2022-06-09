UrduPoint.com

Change In Centuries Old Imperial Law An Important Milestone: Irfan Siddiqui

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Change in centuries old imperial law an important milestone: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday said that the National Assembly passed a bill to amend the Criminal Code and termed the change in the centuries-old imperial law an important milestone.

He said that judicial powers of district administration of Islamabad had been abolished.

According to a statement issued here, he said that the National Assembly unanimously passed a bill to amend the Criminal Code, 1898.

The Senate had already passed the private member's bill introduced by Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

He said that the bill would now go to the President for ratification and once ratified, it would become law.

Islamabad district administration officers would lose judicial powers after approval of proposed amendments in various clauses of the bill, he added.

He said that they (judicial magistrates) would not have the power to remand or imprison anyone. However, they would continue to exercise administrative powers to prevent petty crimes but would not be able to exercise judicial powers as a magistrate, he added.

He said that a Judicial Magistrate would be be answerable to the Islamabad High Court.

He said that the change in the centuries-old imperial law from both houses of the parliament was an important milestone and an important requirement of the Constitution of Pakistan had been fulfilled.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Senate Parliament Irfan Siddiqui Criminals Islamabad High Court Muslim From

Recent Stories

Lebanon pine forest blaze begins wildfire season

Lebanon pine forest blaze begins wildfire season

20 minutes ago
 Turkey expresses condolence over loss of lives in ..

Turkey expresses condolence over loss of lives in Balochistan bus accident

20 minutes ago
 Govt making strenuous efforts to resolve economic ..

Govt making strenuous efforts to resolve economic crisis: Muhammad Zubair

20 minutes ago
 Abducted MSc student recovered safely

Abducted MSc student recovered safely

20 minutes ago
 Provision of employments and bettering the quality ..

Provision of employments and bettering the quality of people's life are among th ..

20 minutes ago
 Power outage in LU hospital leaves patients in dis ..

Power outage in LU hospital leaves patients in distress

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.