Change in constitutional status of Kashmir not acceptable: National Assembly Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday reiterated support of Pakistan for resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir.

The Speaker also condemned the atrocities and worst human rights abuses being committed by the Indian forces on innocent Kashmiri people in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The Speaker was talking to Mrs. Mashal Malik, wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, who called on him at the Parliament House.

The Speaker expressed his concern over the health of Yasin Malik, who had been detained in a death cell in jail in Delhi.

He said that Yasin Malik should immediately be hospitalized keeping in view his deteriorating health.

Asad Qaiser said that Kashmir issue was a human catastrophe and required immediate attention of the international community for its resolution according to the UN resolutions and aspiration of people of Kashmir.

The Speaker said that Kashmir was a disputed territory and unilaterally changing its constitutional status by India by invoking Article 370 was not acceptable to the Kashmiri people, Pakistan and the world.

Asad Qaiser said that the government was taking cognizance of the situation and was convening Joint Session of the Parliament and meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir to discuss the latest developments with respect to Kashmir.

He said that all the political parties had commonality of views and would stand united on the Kashmir issue.

The Speaker also condemned the unprovoked firing on Line of Control and use of ammunition on civilians.

He said that the UN Human Rights Commission should take immediate notice of the worst human right abuses.

Mrs. Mashal Malik thanked the Speaker for his and support of the Parliament on Kashmir.

She said that Indian forces had committed worst human rights abuses against innocent civilians. She said that Indian Occupied Kashmir had virtually become a cantonment after deployment of enormous number of troops. She condemned the implementation of Article 370 of Indian Constitution which had changed the Constitutional status of Kashmir.

She apprised the Speaker that she had lost contact with her husband since his detention by Indian forces. She said that he was not hospitalized since report of the doctors suggesting immediate medical treatment for multiple ailments.

She said that the issue of Kashmir must be raised at United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).