Change in exam center: NA body asks PMC to delay MDCAT exam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairperson of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Muhammad Afzal Dhandla on Thursday suggested delaying the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for allowing students to change their examination centers.

The committee held a meeting today and was of the view that this delay will help students who wanted to change their center for examination as per the policy of having a center in their respective province.

Afzal Dhandla said, "For the convenience of the students, I propose PMC if the MDCAT exam is delayed for 10 to 15 days, it will help students to follow the PMC decision of selecting center as per their policy." He said that many students had requested him to raise this issue in the committee as they wanted to participate in the MDCAT exam from the province of their domicile.

"I think their concerns are genuine and the PMC should take notice of this matter." Committee member Dr Samina Matloob expressed displeasure over the allocation of only two foreign MDCAT exam centers. He questioned whether PMC would offer air tickets to students living in other countries to reach these two centers.

PMC officials informed the committee that students applying from abroad had already been informed that MDCAT was necessary for them to get admission to medical and dental colleges in Pakistan.

Committee member Dr. Zahra Wadood Fatemi said that resolving the issues of medical students should be the top priority of the committee.

The committee also discussed the Pakistan Nursing Council Bill and the prices of medicines.