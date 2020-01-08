UrduPoint.com
Change In Form Of Inflation Eating Into General Public Like Termites : Siraj-ul-Haq

Wed 08th January 2020

Sorab (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Ameer Jamat e Islami Siraj-ul-Haq has said that change in the form of inflation is eroding general public just like termites.Talking to media men on Wednesday, Siraj-ul-Haq said that our rulers are making general public fool on name of making Pakistan a "State of Medina".He said incumbent rulers are saying that 2020 will be the year of progress.

I hope that 2020 will be the year of prosperity and progress for people of Pakistan but currently people are passing through hard times in the tenure of present government.He said Jamat e Islami always represents general public on each and every forum and will continue to do so.By the grace of Allah JI is busy in serving the common man successfully in the whole country.Talking about Kashmir Siraj-ul-Haq said "That day is not far off when Kashmir issue will be resolved; however we will not allow India to commit brutalities upon innocent Kashmir's".

