Change in Sindh govt will come when Imran orders, number game is complete: Fawad Chaudhry

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said change in Sindh government will come when Prime Minister (PM) orders as governor Sindh is a magician and he will bring change in Sindh government within 48 hours on PM orders."Number game is complete in Sindh.

Change in Sindh will come when PM gives orders. Governor Sindh is a magician. Imran Ismail will bring change in Sindh within 48 hours on the orders of PM", he said this while addressing a function in Railway on Monday." I am very happy today that Asif Zardari has been arrested in another case.

Federation gave 90000 crore to Sindh but this amount was not spent in Sindh and it is being found in Dubai and London", he remarked.He held " there are some Baloch Sardars of ours from Balochistan.

We are surprised when they talk about rights. Balochistan is having as much population as Rawalpindi division has. 30000 crore rupee go therein . Is there any one to take account of this amount or otherwise in Balochistan.

Then these Sardars pose to be oppressed persons and bring tears in their eyes. On the other hand the Naib Qasids standing outside their offices can be seen wearing Rado watches.The money will continue to be devoured this way unless corruption is stamped out, he added.In order to eradicate corruption PM constituted commission that loan of 24 trillion has gone where.

Earlier we secured loan of 6 trillion and we constructed Islamabad, Mangla and Tarbella dam, motorways, Naval basis besides raising 6th largest army in the world and making the country a nuclear power out of this money.

24 trillon loan was acquired within 10 years laterbut this amount has gone where.

No one among those who remained the rulers of the country during the last10 years will be seen outside but they all will be in jails now, he underlined.Fawad Chaudhary said the PTI government is fulfilling the promises of accountability, transparent government and good governance.

He said twenty four trillion rupees loans were taken by last two regimes but no major development was carried out. He said those looted the national exchequer will be go behind the bars. He said corruption will also be eliminated at the level of police station and the revenue department in order to provide relief to the masses.One year has been elapsed eversince PTI government has come to power but no corruption case has come to fore, he claimed.

We have to eliminate corruption at low level. We have to weed out corruption at Patwari and police station level so that people could get relief.He stated that the bank account on the basis of which Bilawal Bhutto kept on travelling abroad, Ayyan Ali also used this account to travel outside Pakistan.

If Bilawal Bhutto did not know and he travelled then he should condemn his father that as to why Zardari made payment to Bilawal Bhutto and Ayyan Ali from the same account.Replying to a question he said government is not doing politics of Changa Manga.

We are not breaking PML-N but Maryam Nawaz is playing her role to break PML-N. She ambushed his uncle's politics soon after he went abroad. When Shahbaz Sharif said they should strike charter of economy then Khawaja Asif also thumped the desks more than any one and when Maryam Nawaz held press conference against Charter of economy then Khawaja Asif had to backtrack saying that his stance was similar of Maryam Nawaz;