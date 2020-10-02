Change in traditional system through police reforms promised

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) police South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal said that they would try to bring change in traditional system through police reforms in South Punjab.

He said that rule of law and redressal of victims is main goal of police.

AIG South Punjab expressed these views during visit to RPO Office and chairing crime meeting here on Friday.

He said that strict action will be taken against criminal elements across South Punjab.

Zafar Iqbal said that practical steps will be taken to get the anti-social elements involved in heinous crimes punished.

AIG South said that he will personally listen to the issues faced by police personnel by visiting DG Khan and Bahawalpur regions.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan briefed AIG about law and order situation.

He said that special drive is being run against drug peddlers and proclaimed offenders.

He said that masses problems will be resolved at their door steps through establishment of South Punjab police office.

CPO Hassan Raza, DPO Lodhran Karrar Hussain, DPO Vehari Ehsanullah Chouhan and DPO Khanewal Muhammad Ali Waseem were also present.

Earlier, guard of honour was presented to AIG South during arrival at RPO Office.

RPO Waseem Ahmed Khan, DPOs and district police command welcomed the AIG.