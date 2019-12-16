Change in valuation system in the offing: DG

(@imziishan)

Director General Customs Valuation Mukarram Jah Ansari said on Monday that a drastic change in valuation system in line with international best practices was in the offing for appraisement that would have a positive impact on industry and trade

Talking to business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), he said that since issues such as under invoicing and smuggling were big challenges for the economy, the Change in valuation system would improve tax collection as government, law enforcement agencies and the department were committed to root out the menace of smuggling.

About revenue losses due to mis-invoicing in Pakistan, he said that according to a report, volume of trade mis-invoicing exceeded US $ 92.7 billion during 1972 to 2013 while revenue loss in term of customs duties and export with-holding tax remained US $ 11 billion.

Mukarram Jah Ansari said that there was a huge difference in trade value with nine out of ten countries, citing the example of China, he said that during year 2018, export value recorded at origin was US $ 16,967 million while value recorded in Pakistan US $ 14,545 million showing a difference of US $ 2,422 million in value.

The DG said that issuance of valuation ruling, their revision, development of valuation database, dispute resolution between clearance collectorate and importer are some of the functions of DG valuation.

On this occasion, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said it was the routine practice that all the meetings regarding valuation were being held at Karachi. He proposed that these meetings should also be convened at Lahore.

He said that notifications of all meetings regarding valuation which were scheduled to be held in Karachi should be served well before time so that the members of upcountry areas could easily plan their participation.

He said that LCCI members complained that sometimes their shipments were assessed for valuation on retail price of imported commodities which was higher than the wholesale price. The Customs officials must understand that containers were booked in bulk and cut-rate prices were mentioned in import documents, he argued.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that there was another observation about Valuation Officers that they apply different parameters while assessing the valuation of separate import consignments containing similar items. This results in lack of uniformity and we want this issue to be addressed on priority basis.

Moreover, whenever any change was made in Customs valuation rules/procedures, the private sector must be made aware of it and also taken into confidence.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that interaction between the departments and private sector was very important in developing good working relations.

