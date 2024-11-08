Open Menu

Change Lifestyle To Eliminate Smog: Azma Bokhari

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2024 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari has said that people will have to change their lifestyle to reduce smog.

In a statement on Friday, the provincial minister said that the news about smog in Multan and Faisalabad was not good. "Faisalabad is still an industrial estate. Our entire government machinery is standing on the streets. Hundreds of kilns have been demolished in the last 8 months. We are leading the kilns to zigzag technology and those who do not go for this technology will not be able to work in Punjab," she added.

She said that smog is not only in Pakistan but it also other countries, adding that Beijing has been fighting smog for the last 26 years.

The minister said that they are also trying to reduce smog, by taking their industry away from Beijing.

She said that the government of Pakistan was taking measures against smog, while the government of Delhi will also have to take measures, as India is also concerned about the issue.

Azma Bokhari said industries can be established outside cities. "India is also ready to work on the issue. They have no choice too as we have to save our people from dying."

She said that a few days ago, the Chief Minister's condition was very bad and she had been sick twice.

