Change Of Command: Gen Qamar Bajwa Hands Over Baton Of Command To New Army Chief Gen Asim Munir

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 29, 2022 | 11:18 AM

Change of Command: Gen Qamar Bajwa hands over baton of command to new army chief Gen Asim Munir

The Inter-Services Public Relations says the outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will hand over the baton of command to the newly appointed Army Chief General Asim Munir.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2022) General Asim Munir assumed charge as the Chief of Army Staff at an impressive change of command ceremony at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Outgoing Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa handed over the command stick to General Asim Munir symbolizing the change of command.

General Asim Munir is the 17th Chief of the Army Staff.

In his farewell address, Outgoing Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa felicitated Asim Munir's elevation to the seat of Army Chief, expressing the confidence that his promotion will prove to be highly positive both for the country and Pakistan Army.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said General Asim Munir is Hafiz-e-Quran, a professional and capable officer and a man of principal. He was confident that under the leadership of Asim Munir, Pakistan Army will achieve more successes and further serve and defend the country.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said he is honored to have served this great Army. He said during his six year tenure as the Army Chief, Pakistan Army tackled challenges be it the situation on the line of control, terrorism or the natural calamities.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said he is proud of Pakistan Army that despite limited resources it is fulfilling the responsibility of defending each nook and corner of the country.

He said Pakistan today is abode of peace because of our sacrifices which are also acknowledged both by our foe and friends.

The ceremony was attended amongst others by Federal cabinet members, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, high ranking civil and military officials and foreign delegates.

Earlier, General Asim Munir and General Qamar Javed Bajwa laid floral wreath at the martyrs' monument.

Before appointment as the Army Chief, Asim Munir was serving as the Quarter Master General at the General Headquarters. He also served as Corps Commander Gujranwala and headed both the ISI and the Military Intelligence.

General Asim Munir is holder of the Sword of Honour. He was awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz in March 2018.

Who is new army chief?

General Asim Munir is also Hafiz-e-Quran and is a fast bowler. Senior journalist Hamid Mir has tweeted about the early life and career of General Asim Munir.

