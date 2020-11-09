UrduPoint.com
Change Of Guard At Allama Iqbal's Mausoleum

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 10:30 AM

Change of guard at Allama Iqbal's mausoleum

LAHORE, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The investiture ceremony of change of guard was held at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in connection with the birth anniversary of the poet of East, great philosopher and visionary leader, here on Monday.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Navy assumed the responsibility of guard from the Pakistan Rangers with traditional spirit and enthusiasm.

Pakistan Navy Lahore Station Commander, Commodore Neimatullah, was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Commodore Neimatullah inspected the guard of honour, laid a wreath of flowersat Mazar-e-Iqbal and offered prayer for progress and prosperity of the country.

Later, he also penned down his comments in the Visitors' book.

