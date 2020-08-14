UrduPoint.com
Change Of Guard At Iqbal 's Mausoleum

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 11:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The celebrations of the 73rd Independence Day dawned with salute of 21 guns in the provincial capital.

The citizens offered special prayers for longevity, prosperity, progress and solidarity of beloved homeland after Fajar prayers in the mosques.

A prestigious change of guard ceremony was held here on Friday at mausoleum of National poet Hazrat Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA) in Hazuri Bagh.A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army assumed the charge of Mazar-e-Iqbal.

The ceremonial guard mounting was followed by General Officer Commanding (GOC) 10 Infantry Division, Lahore Major General Muhammad Aniq-ur-Rehman Malik. He laid floral wreath to pay homage, offered Fateha and recorded his impressions in the visitor's book.

