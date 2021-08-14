UrduPoint.com

Change Of Guard At Mausoleum Of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2021) Change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi today (Saturday).

A smartly turned out contingent of the cadets from the Pakistan Naval academy assumed ceremonial guard duties at the mausoleum with traditional spirit and customary enthusiasm.

Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Sohail Ahmed was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Commodore Sohail Ahmed also laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum of Founder of Pakistan and offered Fateha.

Meanwhile, a graceful change of guard ceremony was also held at mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in connection with the Independence Day of Pakistan in Lahore today.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army assumed the guard duties at the Mazar-e-Iqbal.

Marching to the band tunes, the contingent of took positions at the four corners of the Mazar.

The ceremonial guard mounting was followed by floral wreath laying at the Mazar of Allama Iqbal by General Officer Commanding 10-Division Major General Muhammad Aneeq-ur-Rehman Malik to pay homage to the National poet.

