Open Menu

Change Of Guard Ceremony Held At Allama Iqbal Mausoleum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Change of guard ceremony held at Allama Iqbal mausoleum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) A prestigious change of guard ceremony took place at the mausoleum of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA) here on Thursday, commemorating the 146th birth anniversary of the poet of the east, a philosopher and a visionary leader who aspired to create a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent.

A smartly turned-out contingent from the Pakistan Navy, dressed in immaculate white uniforms, assumed their ceremonial guard duties with traditional enthusiasm. Simultaneously, Pakistan Rangers vacated the mausoleum.

Commodore Sajid Hussain, the Station Commander of Pakistan Navy Lahore, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

He laid a wreath at Dr. Iqbal's grave,offered prayers for the progress and prosperity of the nation and penned his thoughts in the Visitors' book.

The Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid and the Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee,were also in attendance, prayed for the elevated status of the late poet in the afterlife, a prosperous Pakistan, the freedom of Palestine, and the end of hardships of the Palestinians.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman also laid a wreath at Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's grave, offered Fateha, and recorded his sentiments in the Visitors' book.

In honor of Allama Iqbal's birth anniversary, the Federal government declared a public holiday nationwide.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Pakistan Navy Rangers Governor Palestine Allama Muhammad Iqbal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Progress Mosque Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ ..

Pakistan Embassy in Brussels holds ‘Mushaira’ to commemorate 146th birth ann ..

12 hours ago
 DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

DC orders DMA chief to improve performance

12 hours ago
 'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record ..

'Almost certain' 2023 to be warmest year on record, UN weather agency

12 hours ago
 Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

Former Vice COAS Gen Sawar laid to rest

12 hours ago
Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ij ..

Iqbal's poetry restores faith and infuses life: Ijaz Rahim

12 hours ago
 Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

Oil slumps below $80, stocks wobble

12 hours ago
 Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research ..

Communication scholars Laud Dr. Yousaf's research book

12 hours ago
 Source close to Hamas says talks underway for rele ..

Source close to Hamas says talks underway for release of 12 hostages

12 hours ago
 'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as ..

'Funnier things have happened', says Nidamanuru as Dutch eye India win

12 hours ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf laud ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf lauds security forces for Chitral ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan