Change of guard ceremony held at Allama Iqbal mausoleum

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) A prestigious change of guard ceremony took place at the mausoleum of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA) here on Thursday, commemorating the 146th birth anniversary of the poet of the east, a philosopher and a visionary leader who aspired to create a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent.

A smartly turned-out contingent from the Pakistan Navy, dressed in immaculate white uniforms, assumed their ceremonial guard duties with traditional enthusiasm. Simultaneously, Pakistan Rangers vacated the mausoleum.

Commodore Sajid Hussain, the Station Commander of Pakistan Navy Lahore, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

He laid a wreath at Dr. Iqbal's grave,offered prayers for the progress and prosperity of the nation and penned his thoughts in the Visitors' book.

The Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid and the Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee,were also in attendance, prayed for the elevated status of the late poet in the afterlife, a prosperous Pakistan, the freedom of Palestine, and the end of hardships of the Palestinians.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman also laid a wreath at Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's grave, offered Fateha, and recorded his sentiments in the Visitors' book.

In honor of Allama Iqbal's birth anniversary, the Federal government declared a public holiday nationwide.