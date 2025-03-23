Open Menu

Change Of Guard Ceremony Held At Allama Iqbal’s Mausoleum On Pakistan Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Change of guard ceremony held at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum on Pakistan Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm, marking the historic resolution passed on March 23, 1940, which laid the foundation for an independent homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent.

The day began with a 21-gun salute in the provincial capital, paying tribute to the sacrifices of the country's forefathers.A solemn change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of poet of the East, Hazrat Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA), in Lahore where a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent took over the guard duties, showcasing discipline and dedication.

Air Vice Marshal Akhtar Imran Sadozai,the chief guest at the ceremony, offered Fateha, prayed for the country's prosperity and security, and laid a wreath at the mausoleum.

He also recorded his sentiments in the guest book, honoring the vision of Allama Iqbal.

Earlier, special prayers for the country were offered in the mosques after Fajar prayer, seeking peace and progress for the nation.

Pakistan Day commemorates the momentous the Lahore Resolution at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 23, 1940, which paved the way for the creation of Pakistan in 1947. The day was being marked with various events and ceremonies across the country, reflecting the spirit of unity,patriotism, and national pride.

