Change Of Guard Ceremony Held At Mausoleum Of Dr Allama Iqbal
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 12:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) An impressive change of guard ceremony was held at mausoleum of 'Muffakir-e-Pakistan' Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal here on Thursday to mark Pakistan's 78th Independence Day.
Acting Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan also visited Iqbal's mausoleum and laid wreath on the grave of Allama Iqbal.
He offered Fateha and recorded his impressions in the visitors' book.
Badshahi Masjid Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad also offered dua for country's peace, stability and development.
