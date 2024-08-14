Change Of Guard Ceremony Held At Mazar-e-Quaid
Published August 14, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) An inspiring Change of Guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the Independence Day of the country where the smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Naval academy cadets assumed guard duties with enthusiasm, traditional spirit and military customs.
Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore Muhammad Khalid graced the occasion as chief guest and reviewed the guard. The chief guest and cadets of Pakistan Navy presented Qaumi Salam to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
Lieutenant Commander Ahmed Hasan performed the duties of Parade Commander.
