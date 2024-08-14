Change of guard held at Iqbal mausoleum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Change of guard held at the Allama Muhammad Iqbal's mausoleum on the 77th Independence Day on Wednesday.

A smart contingent of the Pakistan Army took over the command of guard at the Mazar-e-Iqbal. The Army men also presented salute.

Later, Garrison Officer Commanding Lahore Major General Shoaib Bin Akram laid floral wreath at the grave of the poet of the East and offered Fateha.