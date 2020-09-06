UrduPoint.com
Change Of Guards At Allama Iqbal Mausoleum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 11:20 AM

Change of guards at Allama Iqbal mausoleum

LAHORE, Sept 06 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :In a prestigious change of guards ceremony at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal early morning in connection with the Defence Day on Sunday a smartly turned out contingent of the Punjab Rangers assumed ceremonial guard duties with traditional spirit cum zeal.

Director General Rangers, Amir Majeed was chief guest on the occasion.

Marching to the inspiring tunes of the band Punjab Rangers took positions at four corners of the Mazar e Iqbal situated in Hazuri Bagh, in the proximity of Badshahi mosque.

DG Rangers Amir Majeed laid floral wreath at the grave of national poet, Muffakir- e- Pakistan, Dr Iqbal whose motivational, thought provoking poetry and writings enlightened the Muslims of the subcontinent.

DG Rangers offered Fateha at the grave of Allama Iqbal and recorded his views in the visitor's book.

