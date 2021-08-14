UrduPoint.com

Change Of Guards At Iqbal's Mausoleum

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 11:00 AM

Change of guards at Iqbal's mausoleum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :A prestigious change of guard ceremony was held at mausoleum of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal on the Independence Day here on Saturday.

Corps Commander Lahore Major General Aniqur Rehman graced the ceremony as the chief guest while Director General Rangers Punjab Major General Amir Majeed was also present.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Army assumed the charge of guards from the Pakistan Rangers.

The guests laid separate wreaths and offered Fateha at the grave of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal.

The Corps Commander Lahore penned down his expressions in the visitor's book and paidgreat tribute to the great philosopher and the poet of East.

