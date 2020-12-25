UrduPoint.com
Change Of Guards At Quaid’s Mausoleum As Nation Celebrates His 145th Birthday

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:41 PM

Commander Military Academy Major General Umar Ahmed Bokhari was the chief guest at the ceremony  who laid a wreath of flowers at the grave of the father of the nation, along with adding his comments to the visitor's book.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2020) A ceremony of dignified guard of honor was held at the tomb of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his 145th birthday on Friday.

A contingent of Pakistan Military academy took over the ceremonial duties at the Mausoleum, paid respect and tribute to the father of the nation.

Commander Military Academy Major General Umar Ahmed Bokhari was the chief guest at the ceremony which was attended by multiple civil and military dignitaries along with civilians. The major general laid a wreath of flowers at the grave of the father of the nation, along with adding his comments to the visitor's book.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his birthday.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the nation is celebrating Quaid’s anniversary with great reverence and commitment upholding his message of hope, courage and confidence.

Taking to Twitter, Director General Inter-Service Public Relation shared the message of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on 145th birthday of the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The DG wrote: “ No power on earth can undo #Pakistan. “Nation celebrates #Quaid’s anniversary with great reverence and commitment upholding his message of hope, courage & confidence. Faith, Unity and Discipline shall always remain guiding principles of our great nation, COAS,”.

Earlier, in their separate messages paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the President and the Prime Minister urged the nation to follow the footsteps of great Quaid in all walks of life and make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country.

