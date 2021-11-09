UrduPoint.com

Change Of Guards Ceremony At Dr. Iqbal's Mausoleum

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 11:47 AM

A prestigious change of guards ceremony was held here Tuesday at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in connection with 144th birth anniversary of Poet-of the-east, philosopher cum visionary leader who dreamt of a separate homeland for Muslims of the Sub-continent

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Navy assumed ceremonial guard duties with traditional spirit and enthusiasm. Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers moved out of the mausoleum.

Pakistan Navy Lahore Station Commander, Commodore Amir Iqbal Khan was chief guest on the occasion.

He laid a floral wreath at the grave of Dr Iqbal, and prayed for progress and prosperity of the country on the occasion. He also penned down his impressions in the Visitors' book.

Later, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar laid the floral wreath at the grave of Dr Iqbal, offered Fateha and recorded his impressions in the Visitors' book.

Provincial Minister for Industries Mian islam Iqbal, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Maj Gen Muhammad Shahbaz, DG Ranger Punjab Major General Syed Asif Hussain were also present on the occasion.

