UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Change Of Guards Ceremony At Mazar-e-Iqbal Held

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 04:00 PM

Change of guards ceremony at Mazar-e-Iqbal held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :A simple but graceful change of guard ceremony was held here at Mazar-e-Iqbal on Wednesday morning.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army took charge as guards of the Mazar from Punjab Rangers.

General Officer Commanding Maj Gen Yousaf was the chief guest on the occasion. He laid flower wreath on the grave of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

He also wrote his expressions in visitor's book.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Rangers Allama Muhammad Iqbal Punjab From

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Dubai Insurance Com ..

16 minutes ago

Emiratis exempt from pre-entry visa to South Afric ..

46 minutes ago

UAE VP, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meet

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Pakistan President on Ind ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Argentine Ambassado ..

2 hours ago

AED2.3 billion to Abu Dhabi economy in H1 2019: AD ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.