Change of guards ceremony at Mazar-e-Iqbal held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :A simple but graceful change of guard ceremony was held here at Mazar-e-Iqbal on Wednesday morning.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army took charge as guards of the Mazar from Punjab Rangers.

General Officer Commanding Maj Gen Yousaf was the chief guest on the occasion. He laid flower wreath on the grave of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

He also wrote his expressions in visitor's book.